Community Reaction: Rochester Police identify body found near Gage Elementary

By Carli Petrus
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re learning new details about the woman found dead at Gage Elementary School in Northwest Rochester. Officers have officially identified her as 22-year-old Mercedes Christiana Rocha.

School was still in session today for students and staff at the school.

Mercedes Christiana Rocha’s body was discovered Wednesday night near a snow pile in the parking lot of Gage Elementary.

Police believe she has been covered in snow for several weeks, in an area near where students have recess.

Charles Jackson the Community Housing Liaison with the Community Engagement Response Team (CERT) in Rochester actually knows exactly what it feels like to have a child go missing.

“When your child is missing and you don’t know where their whereabouts are, my mind was everywhere” said Charles Jackson.

Local therapist Brandy Brown says this can be a scary time for students.

“The largest concern is each kid is going to be very independent obviously. I get really anxious when we try to do one thing for the whole population, for all the school systems,” said Brown. “There is no one way to approach this. We really do have to offer the support at the schools and within the homes and allowing kids to talk about this.”

For Jackson, he knows this situation will stick with Rocha’s family for a long time.

“When I’m going through that type of emotional moment it impacts my spouse and it impacts the kids in the house too,” said Jackson.

“In tragedy we can come together and we can use those things to bring forth something positive from that, otherwise tragedy is just tragedy,” Brown added.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death. KTTC reached out to the family but did not receive any comment on the situation.

This is a developing story.

