Cloudy and seasonal St. Patrick’s Day; Beautiful conditions expected this weekend

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a rather mild Wednesday, slightly cooler temperatures will settle in for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will be above average Thursday with highs in the upper 40s with a light north wind at 5-10 mph. A few peeks of sunshine are possible throughout the afternoon with mainly cloudy skies.

Tonight, temperatures will cool back into the low 30s with overcast skies. Winds will remain light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

A quiet Friday is on tap with seasonal temperatures in the low 40s. Cloudy skies remain with a chance for isolated snow showers in northeast Iowa. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Upcoming Precipitation Chances
Upcoming Precipitation Chances(KTTC)

Plan on a beautiful weekend around the region as warmer air returns. Sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures ranging from the low 50s to the low 60s. Winds should remain light, so we are in for a fantastic weekend to spend some extra time outdoors.

Mild temperatures continue into Monday with highs in the mid-50s. Clouds do return to the region as we could see a chance for isolated rain showers throughout the day.

Widespread rain is expected on Tuesday with seasonal temperatures in the low 40.

Isolated mixed precipitation of rain and snow is possible Wednesday with highs in the low 40s.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast
Sarah's 7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

