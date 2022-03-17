AmeriCorps tutors needed to boost child learning

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – March 13-19 is recognized as AmeriCorps week.

AmeriCorps is a volunteer-based organization where members help serve others through various humanitarian efforts in 82 countries.

In Rochester, AmeriCorps’ Reading, Math, and early learning tutors help give students an extra push to succeed.

“They love coming to work with me and they love coming to get that little special one-on-one attention,” Mikayla Neyens, a Reading Corps tutor.

She said her student’s success is her motivation.

“It’s all meant to get them up to grade level with their reading. So we can make sure that when they hit the end of third grade, they’re prepared to move forward,” said Neyens.

She works with around 16 students one-on-one, who are in Kindergarten and 1st grade at Gibbs Elementary.

Neyens said she noticed a difference between those eligible for the program within the last school year.

“In terms of K-1 I would say more qualified last year,” she said.

Changes with learning during the pandemic may have contributed to more children needing tutoring.

“The need is great with our programs. And I think with those programs they really look for those tutors. Because we do have research-driven, data-based programs so we can show the evidence that our programs are working,” said Megan Peterson, Ampact senior manager.

AmeriCorps hopes more people consider becoming a tutor so more students can further grow in learning.

“It’s been really rough this year because I’m the only tutor at my school,” Neyens said. “It’s definitely a need. It’s definitely difficult for one tutor to see all the kids that need services.”

In Rochester, there are 25 tutors stationed at Rochester schools. The tutor goal for next school year is 40.

