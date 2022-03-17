Advertisement

American among civilians killed in Russian attack in Ukraine

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) - An American man was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, where he was seeking medical treatment for his partner.

The death of Jim Hill, of Diggs, Idaho, was reported Thursday by his sister. In a post on Facebook, she said he was waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down by Russian military snipers.

Ukrainian officials reported that 10 people were killed Wednesday in Chernihiv while standing in the bread line. Chernihiv police and the U.S. State Department confirmed the death of an American but did not identify him. Hill was at least the second U.S. citizen to be killed in the conflict

