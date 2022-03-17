Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Missing 2 year old boy from Minnesota

2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.(Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPE COUNTY, MINN. (KEYC) - The Pope County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 2 year old Robert Ramirez.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was contacted early this morning of March 17 about the missing child. Investigators have developed information throughout the day that now leads them to believe Robert Ramirez was likely abducted.

There is no known abductor or vehicle information available at this time. Robert Ramirez was last seen wearing a long sleeve red t-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Robert Ramirez please call the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at 320-634-5411 or 911.

