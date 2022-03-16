With Ukraine War continuing, Minnesota’s Russian community braces for mistreatment

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many are afraid to speak out.

“What we are seeing is the witch hunt right now, where the word Russian is like a curse,” said Elena Kallevig, founder of the Russian Cultural Center of Minnesota.

“A lot of them just want to lay low and do not bring attention to them, you know, there is definitely some sort of bad vibe,” said Sylwia Oliver, executive director of 125 Live.

Oliver herself is not Russian, but has many friends in Rochester’s Russian community. She says they are scared to speak on any matters related to their heritage and the conflict.

“For us to show that we also care for them, they are a member of our community here in Rochester,” said Oliver.

Kallevig runs the Russian Cultural Center in Minnesota, a non-profit, out of her home.

“When the Crimea crisis came up, I had some unpleasantness with the Ukrainian community members which was totally unexpected,” said Kallevig.

The Cultural Center closed its doors for COVID-19, but with this conflict added on top, Kallevig says she is too afraid to reopen her doors.

“We kind of felt that it’s not safe for me being alone to keep the center still open,” said Kallevig.

Both say how Russian Americans feel they are being blamed for the conflict.

“I’m an American citizen, you’re an American citizen. We have nothing to do with the policies of Russia. I didn’t vote for Putin, I left before he even came to power,” said Kallevig.

When they are not associated with decisions made by the Russian government overseas.

“Those people who live here are absolutely not responsible for anything that’s happening on that side of the world,” said Oliver.

As to how they view moving forward.

“Think that Russian culture is one thing, and politics of Mr. Putin is another thing,” said Kallevig.

“It’s not just Polish, Ukrainian, we are all here, Americans,” said Oliver.

