The warmest weather of 2022 today; still mild in the coming days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Not only have we reached the mid-point in the month of March, but it appears we’ve potentially reached the warmest day of the year so far. Warm air is building northward into our region today on south winds ahead of a storm system that is approaching the Upper Mississippi Valley from the northwest. We’ll have abundant sunshine throughout the day with south and then southwesterly winds occasionally reaching 30 miles per hour in the midday hours that will work to warm our temperatures quickly. Afternoon readings will be in the low and mid-60s across the area, more than 20 degrees above the seasonal average and more typical of late April weather than mid-March.

Bright, warm sunshine will help temps reach the low 60s today. Winds will slowly subside late in the afternoon. (KTTC)

Winds will subside nicely early in the evening, even as clouds thicken with the arrival of a cold front from the west. Temperatures will be in the 50s throughout the evening, dropping to the 40s and then mid-30s overnight with a light northwest breeze.

Temps will reach the 60s today with lows in the 30s tonight, but with lighter winds. (KTTC)

Clouds will hang around the area for most of our St. Patrick’s Day Thursday with just a few breaks of sunshine possible. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than the first half of the week with readings in the upper 40s likely in the afternoon, but at least winds will be fairly light.

A minor coating of snow will be possible on grassy surfaces in northeast Iowa early Friday morning. (KTTC)

After a cool, but pleasant Friday that will feature limited sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-40s, high pressure will bring abundant sunshine for the weekend. We’ll enjoy a mostly sunny sky Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-50s and light northwest winds. Sunday will feature a few more clouds with a slight southerly breeze and afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A large storm system will bring a few showers late Monday and for Monday night. Even with thickening clouds, temperatures will still reach the upper 50s in the afternoon. Rain looks to continue throughout next Tuesday with a few spotty showers possible behind the storm system next Wednesday. High temperatures will cool to the upper 40s, then the mid-40s for the middle part of next week before possibly reaching the low 50s a time or two late in the upcoming week.

Temps will remain mild, even though we won't be as warm in the coming days as today's 60s. (KTTC)

