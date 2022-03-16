Advertisement

Thousands of toddler walkers recalled due to choking hazard

B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn wooden activity toddler walkers were recalled due to a choking hazard.
B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn wooden activity toddler walkers were recalled due to a choking hazard.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for more than 17,000 wooden activity walkers for toddlers that were sold in the U.S. and Canada.

Wheels and wheel attachment hardware can detach in small pieces from B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn wooden activity toddler walkers and pose a choking hazard to young children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency describes the product as a wooden activity walker with yellow sides and blue wheels with multicolored activity features on the front. B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn is printed on the packaging and label.

Battat Toys says it has received six reports of the wheels and attachment hardware detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached metal nut in their mouth.

Consumers are advised to immediately take the recalled walkers away from young children and contact Battat by calling 1-844-963-2479 for a free repair kit with replacement wheels, attachment hardware and installation instructions.

Known purchasers are being contacted directly, according to the safety commission.

The toddler walkers were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com and Amazon.com from September 2020 through November 2021.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
SE Rochester shooting update
Pillars of smoke after explosion. Photo provided by Tyler Jacob
Winona man missing in Ukraine, possibly detained by Russian forces
Crime Panel Canceled
Crime panel unexpectedly canceled pushing hosts to take legal action
Brent Sass leads his dog team out of the Kaltag checkpoint headed for Unalakleet.
Minnesota native wins his first Iditarod race across Alaska
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, a group opposing new voter legislation gather outside...
Texas mail ballot rejections soar under new restrictions
Beware of fake customer service representatives claiming to work for money transfer apps.
Consumer Crackdown: Scammers target money transfer apps to trick consumers
There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October...
CDC: Drug overdose deaths reach record high
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
Heather Nessler
Heather Nessler named Executive Director of SPARK, leaving RPS