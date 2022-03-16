South Central College, Minn. State College Southeast to receive $2.06M to advance manufacturing careers

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College and Minnesota State College Southeast will receive over $2 million to get more people in advanced manufacturing careers.

“Minnesota’s really strong in manufacturing. It’s important to continue to have that robust workforce that we have and the competitiveness that our state has,” said Dr. Annette Parker, president of SCC.

The funding is part of the 2022 federal omnibus bill passed in the House and Senate last week.

It’s now headed to President Biden for signature into law.

The colleges are on track to receive $2,060,000 to expand access to cost-effective training in rural areas.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, (D) Minnesota stated, “You just can’t put everything, one-size fits all, in the metro area. You’ve got to look at the whole state, and we know that we have businesses in rural Minnesota that need jobs.”

Expedited instruction will be offered three ways: on campus, on site or online.

Parker mentioned, “People are working. They have families. They’re trying to get education, so it’s important for us to be flexible.”

Klobuchar added, “As quickly as possible that they can get in the workforce, and I know they want to get in the workforce, that’s better for them and that’s certainly better for us.”

The money will also fund training for current manufacturing employees to advance their careers.

Parker said, “If you’re doing a low-scale job, we can train you to do some of the advanced jobs that are difficult to fill for the employer and then back-fill those lower-scale jobs as well.”

Most manufacturers rely on robotics and machinery, and highly-skilled workers are needed to keep operations moving.

Klobuchar stated, “[The funding] is really focused on that, making sure that we have workers for the jobs we have now, not the jobs we had 100 years ago.”

