Rochester residents enjoying the nice weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Here in Rochester, it has been a while since we had a 60 degree day, and residents were out Wednesday embracing the comfortable, fresh air.

“Getting our exercise today because it’s beautiful weather. Taking advantage of it,” said Rochester resident Madino Hassan.

Some were making use of the Silver Lake trails.

“It’s making me happy just to be out here not having to wear a mask and having to see everyone out and just showing how much I love the weather as of today,” said Rochester resident John Brock.

While others were enjoying the playground.

“It’s a beautiful day,” said Rochester resident Devon Hugdahl.

Nice weather just does something positive for most people’s mental health, especially after a long winter.

“Warm weather always does people good,” said another Rochester resident, Javin Adreon.

“I love the nice weather so I mean I’m just trying to get my tan back honestly,” added Elijah Siewart.

Oddly enough, the last time we reached 60 degrees was in December of last year.

That was when multiple tornadoes touched down across our viewing area, so it does not really count as the last “nice day” Rochester had according to KTTC meteorologists.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.