Hockey Day Minnesota brings in $550,000 to grow hockey in southern Minnesota

In January, Mankato hosted the week-long event that attracted more than 22,000 hockey enthusiasts from around the state
Hockey Day Minnesota sign
Hockey Day Minnesota sign(KEYC News Now)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, Hockey Day Minnesota organizers announced this year’s event raised about $550,000, which will all be used to grow the game of hockey in the community.

In January, Mankato hosted the week-long event which attracted more than 22,000 hockey enthusiasts from around the area.

“There are so many opportunities for us to grow the game here. We have: All Seasons Arena, we have the opportunity to grow the game through new ice, we have opportunities like Anthony Ford Pond hockey, an amazing opportunity that happens once a year. To possibly scholarship young athletes that may not be able to afford to play,” explained Michelle Schooff, Hockey Day Mankato co-chair.

The local organizing committee partnered with 161 sponsors and created a designated fund of almost $450,000 at the Mankato Area Foundation, dedicated to improving and expanding the game of hockey locally.

“Hockey really is a lifestyle, in addition to being a sport. So we want to make sure that every youth hockey player has the opportunity to play, and that is something we are going to be talking about as a group. We set up a fund at the Mankato Area Foundation, so we could manage that and really take into consideration what the hockey community needs and how we can help grow the game,” said Schooff.

On March 4, the executive committee presented its first contribution to the community.

Minnesota State University, Mankato received a $99,000 donation, which will go to the women’s and men’s hockey teams.

“We couldn’t have done it without all of our sponsors, all the people that came out to support hockey day, and all the volunteers, so thank you,” Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato Executive Committee Member Kaaren Grabianowski said.

For more information, visit Hockey Day Minnesota’s website.

