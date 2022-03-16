Heather Nessler named Executive Director of SPARK, leaving RPS

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Board of Directors of SPARK announced Wednesday that Heather Nessler has been named as the organization’s new Executive Director effective April 18, 2022.

Nessler served in a senior leadership role at Rochester Public Schools (RPS) for the past nine years, and is joining SPARK with an extensive background in leadership, marketing, and communications. She has over 20 years of experience in various environments, including Fortune 500 companies and government agencies.

“I am beyond excited and humbled to be joining the team at SPARK. My passion for children, our future generation, coupled with my desire to expand on the strong mission and vision of the museum fuels me. I am eager to join the team this spring.”

During her time with RPS, Nessler focused on supporting the District’s universal goals of access and equity, student achievement, and accountability. She also played a key role in the successful passage of an operating referendum in 2015, and Rochester’s largest bond referendum in the city’s history in 2019.

SPARK is a non-profit children’s museum currently located at Apache Mall since August 2020. SPARK was formerly known as the Minnesota Children’s Museum of Rochester (MCMR) and rebranded when it spun off from the Minnesota Children’s Museum in July 2020 and became its own 501c3.

According to SPARK, they have welcomed over 85,000 visitors since opening its doors in August 2020.

