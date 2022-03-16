Girl Scouts give free cookies to Austin nursing home residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Five Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, went door to door giving out cookies to residents at Good Samaritan Society- Comforcare nursing home.

“I think a lot of people are going to be happy to see that they don’t have to pay anything that they can just pick out one box,” said Liv Nelson, a scout.

Many of the residents enjoyed the surprise treat.

“This was a treat. It doesn’t happen very often,” said Bettie Arthur, a resident.

“Oh, that was just wonderful. They were just so nice. They were just filled with joy,” said Bernice Scholer.

The troop was amazed at how their actions could impact other people.

“Happy because I got to see them Happy,” said Timley Schulz, a scout

“To see the joy and happiness in their faces,” said Alexa Mayer, a scout.

Scholer said she learned something from the girls during the visit.

“You can’t give up happiness just because you get a little older. You keep giving it and giving it and giving to others and make them happy too,” she said.

