Changing to Daylight Saving Time; Plus warm temperatures this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures warmed nearly 15-25 degrees above-average Wednesday. High temperatures were steady in the middle and lower 60s across the upper Midwest. We’ll have a slight cool-down Thursday and Friday before temperatures return to the 60s by Sunday. First, I want to talk about a bill that was just passed by the U.S. Senate about making Daylight Saving Time the permanent time all year long.

Daylight Saving Time Update (KTTC)

I talked about this on Saturday, but I wanted to go over it again since it’s a real possibility now that DST could be our main time all year long. If we stayed on DST all year long our summer months would stay the same, however, the sunrise in the winter months would change dramatically. Our sunrise would take place after 8 a.m. from mid-to-late November through early March. The biggest plus of moving to DST all year would be the later sunsets in the winter. Our earliest sunset would be 5:34 p.m. on December 21st.

Looking ahead headlines (KTTC)

As we look ahead through the rest of the week, temperatures will fall into the middle 30s with cloudy skies Wednesday. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler but still above-average! Highs will be in the middle 40s to end the workweek. Temperatures will return to the 50s and 60s by the upcoming weekend.

County by county precip forecast (KTTC)

We are tracking a weather-maker that could bring a light isolated rain/snow mix to northern Iowa late Thursday into Friday. The current storm track should stay far enough south that this system shouldn’t impact SE Minnesota. Snowfall accumulations are expected to be less than 1″ for NE Iowa.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s Thursday with overcast skies. Temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s by the weekend. Temperatures will stay around and above average through the middle of next week. Our best chance of precipitation comes into the forecast early next week.

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.