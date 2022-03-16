Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man allegedly shoots at police on Ohio interstate

Police release video of a shooting on a busy Ohio interstate. (Source: WSYX, COLUMBUS POLICE,...
By Mike McCarthy
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - A man is facing attempted murder charges in Ohio after police say he was shooting at cars last week.

The incident happened on a busy interstate in Columbus.

A camera inside a responding police cruiser recorded a man, identified in court records as Jonathon Myers, walking on the highway with his hands in his pockets.

Police say 911 callers had just reported someone was firing shots at cars.

The video shows officers use their cruisers as shields as they approached the man and radioed that he was refusing their commands.

When officers moved closer, the man started running.

In the video, what appears to be a handgun is seen in the man’s hands before he turned towards them.

Then shots began.

“He’s firing shots. Shots fired. Shots fired. He still running northbound,” a police officer could be heard saying in the dash camera video.

Multiple officers fired shots in return.

The video shows the man pointed a gun at police at least one more time before he was shot.

Officers then provided medical care, including applying pressure to a gunshot wound to his hip.

Investigators said before officers arrived, a nearby car crashed into a cable barrier. Investigators said the man had been in that car with a woman.

Columbus police say she was not charged and details on her identity were not released.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital.

Police said no one else was hurt, but several cars were damaged.

