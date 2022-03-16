Advertisement

Biden demands faster drop in gas prices as oil costs fall

“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,”...
“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,” the president said in a tweet.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is demanding a faster drop in gas prices.

Biden took to Twitter to call out the tendency for gasoline prices to go up like a rocket when oil spikes but only drop like a feather when crude crashes.

It is a bid to draw scrutiny to a decades-long trend that critics say hurts consumers by failing to pass savings along to drivers.

“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,” the president said in a tweet.

The administration’s focus on the intricacies of energy prices shows its level of frustration with one of the main drivers of inflation.

Gas prices skyrocketed to record highs last week after a spike in crude oil to levels unseen since 2008.

Prices at the gas pump are now going down, but only a penny or two at a time this week, despite Brent oil collapsing by 28% between a March 6 intraday peak to Tuesday’s close.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
SE Rochester shooting update
Pillars of smoke after explosion. Photo provided by Tyler Jacob
Winona man missing in Ukraine, possibly detained by Russian forces
Crime Panel Canceled
Crime panel unexpectedly canceled pushing hosts to take legal action
Brent Sass leads his dog team out of the Kaltag checkpoint headed for Unalakleet.
Minnesota native wins his first Iditarod race across Alaska
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, a group opposing new voter legislation gather outside...
Texas mail ballot rejections soar under new restrictions
Beware of fake customer service representatives claiming to work for money transfer apps.
Consumer Crackdown: Scammers target money transfer apps to trick consumers
There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October...
CDC: Drug overdose deaths reach record high
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
Heather Nessler
Heather Nessler named Executive Director of SPARK, leaving RPS