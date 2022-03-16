20 candidates in the running to fill Congressional District 1 vacancy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Walz has declared a special election will take place to fill a vacancy for U.S. Representative for Congressional District 1. The vacancy was caused by the passing of U.S. Representative Jim Hagedorn on February 18 at the age of 59.

District 1 covers much of Southern Minnesota. See map here.

Special Primary: May 24, 2022

Special Election: August 9, 2022

Here is a list of the 20 candidates:

Bob “Again” Carney Jr. Republican

Ken Navitsky Republican

Richard W. Painter Democratic-Farmer-Labor

Brad Finstad Republican

Jeremy Munson Republican

Kevin Kocina Republican

Richard B. Reisdorf Legal Marijuana Now

George H. Kalberer Democratic-Farmer-Labor

Roger Ungemach Republican

Sarah Brakebill-Hacke Democratic-Farmer-Labor

Jeff Ettinger Democratic-Farmer-Labor

Matt Benda Republican

Rick DeVoe Democratic-Farmer-Labor

J.R. Ewing Republican

Warren Lee Anderson Democratic-Farmer-Labor

Jennifer Carnahan Republican

James Rainwater Democratic-Farmer-Labor

Nels Pierson Republican

Candice Deal-Bartell Democratic-Farmer-Labor

Haroun McClellan Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis

