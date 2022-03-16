20 candidates in the running to fill Congressional District 1 vacancy
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Walz has declared a special election will take place to fill a vacancy for U.S. Representative for Congressional District 1. The vacancy was caused by the passing of U.S. Representative Jim Hagedorn on February 18 at the age of 59.
District 1 covers much of Southern Minnesota. See map here.
- Special Primary: May 24, 2022
- Special Election: August 9, 2022
Here is a list of the 20 candidates:
Bob “Again” Carney Jr. Republican
Ken Navitsky Republican
Richard W. Painter Democratic-Farmer-Labor
Brad Finstad Republican
Jeremy Munson Republican
Kevin Kocina Republican
Richard B. Reisdorf Legal Marijuana Now
George H. Kalberer Democratic-Farmer-Labor
Roger Ungemach Republican
Sarah Brakebill-Hacke Democratic-Farmer-Labor
Jeff Ettinger Democratic-Farmer-Labor
Matt Benda Republican
Rick DeVoe Democratic-Farmer-Labor
J.R. Ewing Republican
Warren Lee Anderson Democratic-Farmer-Labor
Jennifer Carnahan Republican
James Rainwater Democratic-Farmer-Labor
Nels Pierson Republican
Candice Deal-Bartell Democratic-Farmer-Labor
Haroun McClellan Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis
