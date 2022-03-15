Water Reclamation Plant receives nearly $1 million of federal funds

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith secured federal funding for a number of projects in Southeast Minnesota totaling up to nearly $9 million. From providing additional resources to law enforcement to increasing workforce opportunities, the senators say this funding will benefit many departments.

One of these departments is the Rochester Water Reclamation Plant. The plant is an essential part of Rochester’s wastewater system, pumping out 14 million gallons of clean water a day into our rivers.

The plant is receiving nearly $1 million of these federal funds. Now, the plant will be able to replace this 40-year-old piece of equipment that cleans and puts oxygen back into the wastewater.

“Those kinds of projects that we’re going to see with infrastructure. Water and sewer are also really really key,” U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar said.

“It expedites our ability to do this project. We’re able to move it up in the project list and get it done quicker than anticipated,” Rochester Environmental Services Deputy Public Works Director Aaron Luckstein said.

Water reclamation experts and Senator Klobuchar agree replacing the equipment now helps keep our state economically competitive and is an investment in our future.

“It’s equipment reliability. They will have continued confidence that the system will perform the way it needs to and now it will get us another 35 to 40 years, so it’s a great investment into the future. Obviously having nearly $1 million come in from federal funding help keeps our rates low for our users so it’s saves money on that side of it,” Luckstein said.

“If we want to compete effectively with the rest of the world, we’re going to have to have the employees to do it, and we’re going to have to have the infrastructure to do it, and that’s really what this is about,” Sen. Klobuchar said.

Construction for the new system will begin late this year or early next year, and the team hopes to have the project complete by 2024.

