Sunny and mild for the midweek; April-like warmth will continue for at least another week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The dense fog we experienced this morning is now happily gone and out of the picture, and now we’re enjoying the bright blue sky and mild sunshine across the area. Expect sunny conditions for the rest of today with high temperatures in the low 50s and a light southwest breeze. Should we make it into the 50s, it would be the first time this year in Rochester and the warmest day overall since December 15th last year when we experienced a high of 64 degrees and also dealt with a major severe weather outbreak.

We'll enjoy abundant sunshine today with light winds and temps in the low 50s. (KTTC)

A southerly breeze will pick up late tonight as even warmer air builds northward into the area. Temperatures will slowly drop into the upper 30s before leveling off late under clear skies.

Temps will be mild today and tonight. (KTTC)

Tomorrow will feature a heavy dose of late April-like weather. It looks like we’ll experience a windy and warmer Wednesday to use some alliteration. Expect sunshine with a few passing clouds throughout the day while strong, gusty southwest winds will reach 35 miles per hour at times, pumping in the warmest weather of the season so far. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the low to mid-60s across the area.

Temps will be warm with a lot of sunshine this weekend. (KTTC)

Incredible warmth will be the rule for the middle of the week. (KTTC)

A cold front will bring clouds and perhaps a sprinkle or two Wednesday night with slightly cooler air trickling into the region for St. Patrick’s Day Thursday. We’ll have a break of sunshine during the day with a cool northwest breeze in the area and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Aside from a slight chance for a few scattered rain showers or periods of wet snow late Thursday night, primarily southeast in the area, the latter part of the week still looks fairly tranquil. We’ll wrap up the work week with occasional sunshine and clouds Friday with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

The entire upcoming week will be much warmer than the seasonal average and more typical of April than March. (KTTC)

The weekend will be bright and incredibly mild. Almost too good to be true, really! Expect plenty of bright, mild sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-50s and then upper 50s.

The warmth will carry over into next week as well although the will be chances for widespread rain from late next Monday through the length of next Tuesday and possibly for part of Wednesday. Temperatures will cool from the low 60s to the 40s from Monday through the middle part of the upcoming week.

We'll have high temps in the 40s, 50s, and 60s over the next 10 days. (KTTC)

