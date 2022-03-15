Advertisement

Starbucks plans to phase out its disposable cups

Starbucks is looking to ditch disposable cups.
Starbucks is looking to ditch disposable cups.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most people know exactly what a Starbucks cup looks like. That’s not necessarily a good thing.

The cups are recyclable, but that doesn’t mean they always end up getting recycled.

The company’s chief sustainability office called it a “ubiquitous symbol of a throwaway society.”

By 2025, the company said it wants every customer to be able to either use their own mug or borrow a ceramic or reusable to-go mug from their local Starbucks.

That doesn’t mean the paper and plastic cups will go away for good, but you can expect to see Starbucks pushing a new Borrow A Cup program, in which customers order their drink in a Starbucks reusable cup, designed to be returned to stores, professionally cleaned and reused by other customers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun Cop Lights
Man in custody after shooting in SE Rochester
Rochester shooting
Rochester Police still investigating Sunday evening shooting
Abdi Maahaay
Rochester man running for president of Somalia
Former Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan
Wife of late congressman Jim Hagedorn running for his seat
Neighbors react to shooting
SE Rochester community reacts to neighborhood gunfire

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in...
White House: Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie was killed in the line of duty.
Virginia officer killed in shooting at gas station identified; second victim, shooter also dead, police say
A wolverine is captured alive for the first time in Utah.
Biologists capture first live wolverine in Utah
UPDATE: Duluth teen charged with homicide after fatal stabbing of 19-year-old family member
President Joe Biden will sign the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law...
Biden to sign budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash