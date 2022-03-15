Several Rochester and SE Minn. projects receive significant federal funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several projects in Rochester and beyond now have the green light, thanks to more than $8 million dollars secured by two Minnesota senators.

Monday, (DFL) Sen. Amy Klobuchar and (DFL) Sen. Tina Smith announced the secured significant federal funding.

The money will go towards improving the region’s infrastructure, provide resources for law enforcement and other emergency responders, expand broadband access and increase workforce opportunities.

“This federal funding will have a real impact for Rochester and Southeast Minnesota. From making infrastructure improvements to expanding access to broadband and workforce development programs, these projects will address key issues impacting Minnesotans on a daily basis. I am proud to have worked with leaders from across Rochester and Southeast Minnesota to secure the resources for these projects, and I look forward to seeing all the good they will do,” said Klobuchar.

“These projects will be transformational for communities in Rochester and Southeast Minnesota,” said Smith. “This funding will take huge strides towards improving public safety, expanding access to broadband, supporting quality job training, and upgrading our infrastructure. I am particularly proud of our work to secure investments that will directly improve the lives of Minnesotans.”

Specifically in Rochester, $900,000 will address water and wastewater system issues, $750,000 will allow the city to address barriers and advancement for women of color within construction and other related fields and lastly, $500,000 will improve the Rochester Police Department’s record system.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton thanked the senators in a tweet Monday.

Thank you to @SenTinaSmith and @SenAmyKlobuchar for their inclusion, support & vote for earmark funding for three @CityofRochMN projects: economic development opportunities, wastewater treatment upgrades and a law enforcement records management system. #rochmn — Kim Norton (@MayorNorton) March 14, 2022

But, the Med City isn’t the only city benefiting from the money.

Minnesota State College Southeast and South Central College will reicieve $2 million to expand access to high-quality training for rural manufacturing employees. MSCS will get another $825,000 to enhance its campus.

“Our students of today are our leaders of tomorrow. By providing the resources to enable clinical-based experiences and training initiatives with community partners, this funding will ensure our nursing students are better prepared to enter the workforce. As these past two years have shown, we have a dire need for more nurses, and thanks to Senators Klobuchar and Smith’s leadership, this funding will strengthen the future of our state’s nursing workforce,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, President, Minnesota State College Southeast.

The City of Zumbrota will get $560,000 to build a critical waterman crossing of US Highway 52, as well as protect existing local business from disruption due to waterman failure.

The City of Red Wing will receive $84,000 to pilot a Youth Coding Leagues program in seven school districts across Goodhue County. Another $19,000 will go to Red Wing Ignite to increase woodworking educational opportunities.

Goodhue County will get $3.2 million to expand broadband access to under served communities.

“Expanding access to broadband is key to the long-term success of our county. These resources will enable our rural communities to access the opportunities that high-speed internet provides. Thanks to Senators Klobuchar and Smith and Representative Craig, families across Goodhue County will be better connected to their businesses, schools, and healthcare,” said Scott Arneson, Goodhue County Administrator.

Projects will receive funding within the next few months.

