SE Rochester shooting update

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More updates are being released on the shooting that happened in SE Rochester Sunday evening when a 15-year-old was shot.

According to the criminal complaint, an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy found three boys running away from where a gunshot was heard.

The boys told police they had vandalized a bus stop. The victim of the shooting was with them at the time the deputy found them.

The complaint says the 15-year-old ran through a backyard and was confronted by 66-year-old Steven Hart. The boy pulled out a pocket knife and Hart said “I’m going to shoot you,” then continued to do so. Hart then went home and called the police to say he shot a boy.

Police say the boy was shot in his groin area. Medical staff are reporting that he is expected to survive, but he may lose his reproductive organs.

Hart is charged with one count of first and second degree assault.

