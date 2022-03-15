Advertisement

RCTC Hires New Head Football Coach

Terrence Isaac Comes to Rochester After One Year as Head Coach at Vermilion CC
RCTC Yellowjackets
By Mark Poulose
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The RCTC Yellowjackets have a new head football coach.

On Monday, ‘Jackets Athletic Director Mike Lester announced the school hired Terrence Isaac to be its 16th head coach in program history.

Isaac comes to Rochester from Vermilion CC in Ely, Minnesota. Isaac served as head coach of the Iron Men’s football program for one season, while also serving as the school’s athletic coordinator.

He takes over a ‘Jackets team that went 4-4 last season.

Isaac was a receiver at Vermilion in the mid-to-late 90′s, where he won two state championships as a player. He says he has always admired the ‘Jackets from afar, and now he’s ready to take the reins.

“I played at Vermilion in ‘95-’96 and we had some battles with Rochester,” Isaac said. “I’ve always respected the program and respected what they have done. They’ve always been that measuring stick ever since I played. When the opportunity presented itself, I was just very excited about the opportunity.”

Isaac told KTTC he will spend the remainder of the spring semester at Vermilion. He will join RCTC after that.

