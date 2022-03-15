Advertisement

Minneapolis revises policy on warrants after Locke killing

Minneapolis Police
Minneapolis Police(KTTC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the city is changing policy for search warrants following the police shooting of a Black man in a downtown apartment so that officers must knock and wait a certain length of time before entering a residence.

Police would have to wait 20 seconds before entering a residence while serving a daytime warrant, and 30 seconds for nighttime searches. No-knock warrants would be banned except in the most extreme circumstances, such as a hostage situation. The new policy would also include regular civilian review of video from searches and public disclosure of warrant data.

The city’s warrant policy came under scrutiny after a SWAT team shot and killed 22-year-old Amir Locke in early February.

