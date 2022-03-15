Minnesota native wins his first Iditarod race across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) -- Brent Sass has won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska.

The 42-year-old wilderness guide and kennel owner came off the Bering Sea ice and drove his team of 11 dogs down Front Street in Nome to cross under the finish line shortly before 6 a.m. local time Tuesday.

A police cruiser escorted Sass’ team to the finish line. Fans lined both sides of Nome’s main street to greet the popular musher.

It’s the first Iditarod win for Sass, who was the race’s Rookie of the Year in 2012. His previous best finish was third last year.

Sass was born and raised in Minnesota, and moved to Alaska over 20 years ago.

Previous story below.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) -- Musher Brent Sass is in the driver’s seat, on track to win his first Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Sass was the first musher early Tuesday to reach the checkpoint in Safety, which is only 22 miles from the finish line.

The 42-year-old native of Minnesota left the previous checkpoint in White Mountain Monday evening with a healthy lead over defending champion Dallas Seavey.

All mushers must take a mandatory eight-hour break in White Mountain before making the final push for the finish in Nome.

The rest of the pack has yet to reach White Mountain.

