Advertisement

Florida senator praises Ukraine president amid GOP push for fighter jets for the country

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress Wednesday
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Eastern via video conference as Russian attacks on his country intensify. By the afternoon, the majority of Congress will have a better understanding of where Ukraine stands.

Ukraine still has control of its capital city, Kyiv Russian ground troops advance as airstrikes hit targets including a subway station and apartment blocks. In recent days, American journalists are being counted among the casualties.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke about what he’s expecting.

“I’m very appreciative that Zelensky cares about democracy. He’s rallied the Ukrainian people to defend freedom,” Scott said. “Probably that defense might be the reason why we don’t have to send men and women into battle. We need to send him all the resources he needs to be able to defend our freedom and democracy, including get the planes out of Poland.”

The White House is also confirming that President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for a NATO summit on Ukraine.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
SE Rochester shooting update
Pillars of smoke after explosion. Photo provided by Tyler Jacob
Winona man missing in Ukraine, possibly detained by Russian forces
Brent Sass leads his dog team out of the Kaltag checkpoint headed for Unalakleet.
Minnesota native wins his first Iditarod race across Alaska
Crime Panel Canceled
Crime panel unexpectedly canceled pushing hosts to take legal action
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

Latest News

Jennifer Carnahan
Archived article from Ausgust 2021 - Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan resigns
Jennifer Carnahan
Archived article from August 2021 - Anton Lazzaro’s hearing is rescheduled and top legislators are calling for Carnahan to step down
Former Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan
Wife of late congressman Jim Hagedorn running for his seat
Seal of Rochester mn
Rochester resident announces run for mayor in 2022 race
Voting button.
Former Hormel Foods CEO joins Minnesota congressional race