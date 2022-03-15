Advertisement

Elder Network still in need of volunteer drivers; mileage reimbursement for older volunteers

By KaMaria Braye
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Elder Network is in need of volunteers to provide transportation to senior citizens.

“We’re really needing additional drivers to help us get our elders to these lifesaving medical appointments,” said Kathy Scheid, Elder Network executive director.

In February, Elder Network needed five to 10 more volunteers.

Scheid said the need is still there.

“Just in the first two months of the year, we’ve already driven 70 clients. Which, our goal was 90 for the year. And so we are already really trending high with the number of rides we’re doing,” she said.

Some of the drivers, are volunteers through AmeriCorps Seniors.

AmeriCorps Seniors consists of volunteers who are at least 55 years old. They’re able to volunteer at multiple organizations in the area through Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota’s Active Aging Programs.

AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers can get mileage reimbursement for driving.

“$0.20 a mile. It’s not a lot but it’s better than nothing,” said Sue Degallier, Catholic Charities Active Aging Programs Administrator.

With the cost of gas reaching records high, more AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers are taking the opportunity to save as much as they can.

“Even in the last month, we’ve seen some volunteers who have come through that maybe didn’t ask for reimbursement in the past, and are just happy to volunteer and give back. But with gas prices the way they are. They’re now asking for that little bit of help to get that gas back in their car,” Degallier said.

Click here to learn how to volunteer with Elder Network.

