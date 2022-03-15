Advertisement

The Eiffel Tower grows even higher, thanks to new antenna

(WVLT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARIS (AP) -- The Eiffel Tower has grown by six meters (nearly 20 feet) after engineers hoisted a new communications antenna at the very top of France’s most iconic landmark.

Tourists watched from the Trocadero esplanade as the new digital radio antenna was helicoptered up on Tuesday.

The Eiffel Tower company’s president, Jean-Francois Martins, told The Associated Press that scientific progress is an integral part of the Iron Lady’s 133-year history.

He said “decades after decades, the Eiffel Tower has been a partner for all the radio technology.”

The Eiffel Tower grew from 324 meters (1,063 feet) tall to 330 meters (1,083 feet) now.

