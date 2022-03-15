Crime panel unexpectedly canceled pushing hosts to take legal action

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A planned, informative panel focusing on crime and community trust was unexpectedly cancelled in Rochester today when the venue, Rochester Golf and Country Club (RGCC), changed its mind.

Now, the local courts are involved.

“The venue, the Rochester Country Club cancelled the event at the last minute,” said American Experiment Communications Director Bill Walsh.

The non-profit organization, the Center of the American Experiment (CAE) says it has previously hosted several events at the Rochester Golf and Country Club, but the venue may have been led in a different direction this time by an opposing group.

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin says, “I am disappointed that I was not given the opportunity to provide local law enforcement perspective regarding public safety issues affecting our community and our response to those issues.”

According to its most recent annual report, The Rochester Police Department is seeing an increase in specific crimes, such as assaults and burglary.

Franklin also says “I was looking forward to today’s discussion on how together we could continue to build community trust and safe neighborhoods.”

Why did the RGCC unexpectedly cancel the American Experiment’s event?

In a press release it sent to KTTC, the Rochester Golf and Country Club says,

“RGCC chose not to host the CAE’s event because it generated controversy among Club members. It was determined that it was not in the best interest of the Club membership to hold the event. RGCC does not endorse any political position.”

Those with the American Experiment believe there was a small group who started a petition to cancel Tuesday’s panel discussion, possibly for political reasons.

“This with the cooperation of our sheriff and our police chief was as non-political, non-partisan as you could ever imagine. So, it can’t be about today’s even in my opinion anyway,” said Rochester resident and American Experiment member Fran Bradley.

Members of this opposing group originally gave KTTC a statement, but then retracted it.

One of the them commented on the American Experiment’s Facebook page stating,

“This event is not being held at RGCC. You should advise all those who purchased tickets and refund promptly. This decision stems directly from this group’s work disparaging and mislabeling the DEI work of our schools and consequent impacts on our public schools and school board and your efforts to discredit public schools and exaggerate and celebrate public school ‘failures’. You are no longer welcome at Rochester Golf and Country Club. Take your agenda elsewhere.”

The CAE says it immediately filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the country club because of the last-minute cancellation and will proceed with its claim against the club for damages.

