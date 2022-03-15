Advertisement

CDC: Sewage systems showing increased levels of COVID

Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab...
Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab in Madison to be screened for COVID.(weau)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Could we see another rise in COVID cases nationally?

That has become a concern recently, with more and more sewage systems in the U.S. detecting increased levels of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 40 percent of wastewater sampling sites are reporting an increased level of the virus over the past 15 days – doubling the numbers from last month.

Wastewater data cannot estimate the number of cases in a community. Still, the agency says monitoring this kind of data can be an early warning sign of increased transmission.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
SE Rochester shooting update
Pillars of smoke after explosion. Photo provided by Tyler Jacob
Winona man missing in Ukraine, possibly detained by Russian forces
Brent Sass leads his dog team out of the Kaltag checkpoint headed for Unalakleet.
Minnesota native wins his first Iditarod race across Alaska
Crime Panel Canceled
Crime panel unexpectedly canceled pushing hosts to take legal action
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

Latest News

Paul Drecksler made an honest mistake on a trip to Miami. He spent the night in a stranger's...
Man sleeps in stranger’s house after mistaking it for Airbnb
After a long day of traveling, the man fell asleep in what he thought was his Airbnb, but it...
Weary traveler mistakes stranger's Miami home for his Airbnb
The “Talbot Boys Statue” features a boy holding a Confederate flag and names the men from the...
Maryland removes 'Talbot Boys Statue,' last public Confederate monument in state
A man suspected of stabbing two workers at New York’s Museum of Modern Art and making threats...
Suspect in MoMA stabbing arrested after allegedly setting fire to hotel room
Kevin and Pomerrine Robert are charged with felony labor trafficking and face up to 20 years in...
Couple accused of trafficking teen, using her as servant