Athlete of the Week - CJ Adamson, Lourdes Girls Basketball

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – CJ Adamson was unfazed.

“As a point guard that’s a big thing because what you reflect is how your teammates will feel about the situation,” Adamson said.

Down by 12 in the section 1AAA title game, Lourdes needed a run and Adamson provided with 18 her 22 points in the second half.

“Being able to come out and do that especially two threes in a row I think it a big thing and I think it boosted the teams confidence to come back and win.”

The threes and layups showing off a game that can be described in one word.

“I would call it slippery,” Lourdes Head Coach Aaron Berg said.

“She’s able to slip and slide through and past bigger and stronger opponents and somehow finish very difficult buckets.”

With her patent euro-step, Adamson always provides a highlight, but it’s her growth that Coach Berg has enjoyed watching.

“As an eighth grader she was just kind of a little puppy dog following Alyssa Ustby around and now she’s the big dog and she’s a great role model for our younger girls,” Berg said.

Adamson’s setting the example as a leader and a hard worker just like the players of Lourdes past.

“Especially being older I think younger players definitely look to and the junior group I’ve been playing with them for a long time and knowing that I have their back is a big thing and they have my back,” Adamson said.

“She rarely has a practice where she’s not working as hard as anybody else in the gym. She’s outworking everybody which Alyssa also did, she’s putting in extra time before and after practices,” Berg said.

Now like those players. she’s hoping for to hang a banner on the wall at Lourdes.

“Since they were put up, I’ve always wanted to be apart of something special like that,” Adamson said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.