An April-like Ides of March; the warmth looks to stay for quite a while

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our early spring thaw continues today as warm air drifts into the region from the southwest ahead of a large storm system that is approaching from the Plains. We’ll have to deal with some thick fog this morning, a product of widespread snowmelt associated with this current warm spell, but the majority of the day is looking rather pleasant. Expect the fog to lift by the late morning hours with abundant sunshine dominating the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with a light southwest breeze. Should we make it into the 50s, it would be the first time this year in Rochester and the warmest day overall since December 15th last year when we experienced a high of 64 degrees and also dealt with a major severe weather outbreak.

After some morning fog, sunshine will warm temps into the low 50s with light winds. (KTTC)

Temps will climb from the 30s and 40s to the 50s by this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. (KTTC)

A southerly breeze will pick up late tonight as even warmer air builds northward into the area. Temperatures will slowly drop into the upper 30s before leveling off late under clear skies.

Temperatures will warm into the low 50s today and then slowly drop into the 40s later tonight. (KTTC)

Tomorrow will feature a heavy dose of late April-like weather. It looks like we’ll experience a windy and warmer Wednesday to use some alliteration. Expect sunshine with a few passing clouds throughout the day while strong, gusty southwest winds will reach 35 miles per hour at times, pumping in the warmest weather of the season so far. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the low to mid-60s across the area.

A cold front will bring clouds and perhaps a sprinkle or two Wednesday night with slightly cooler air trickling into the region for St. Patrick’s Day Thursday. We’ll have a break of sunshine during the day with a cool northwest breeze in the area and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Aside from a slight chance for a few scattered rain showers or periods of wet snow late Thursday night, primarily southeast in the area, the latter part of the week still looks fairly tranquil. We’ll wrap up the work week with occasional sunshine and clouds Friday with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

Temps will be mild and April-like throughout the next week. (KTTC)

The weekend will be bright and incredibly mild. Almost too good to be true, really! Expect plenty of bright, mild sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-50s and then upper 50s.

The warmth will carry over into next week as well although the will be chances for widespread rain from late next Monday through the length of next Tuesday and possibly for part of Wednesday. Temperatures will cool from the low 60s to the 40s from Monday through the middle part of the upcoming week.

Temps will be warmer than the seasonal average for all of this week and just about all of next week as well. (KTTC)

