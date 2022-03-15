Advertisement

Above average temperatures will continue

Highs in the 40s, 50s, and 60s are possible this week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures will be a little up and down over the next 3-5 days, but highs are expected to stay above average through the 7-days.

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 60s with mostly sunny skies Wednesday. Highs will be around 15-25 degrees above average across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Winds will be out of the south around 15-25 mph. A cold front will sweep across the area Wednesday evening which will drop temperatures below the 50-degree Thursday and Friday.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Saint Patrick’s Day will be nice across the area! Highs will be in the upper 40s with partly sunny skies. We are tracking a weather-maker that is expected to impact the upper Midwest Friday into Saturday. Right now, the current track of the low is staying far enough south that precipitation would stay out of our area. Closer to Waterloo and Cedar Rapids. We’ll keep an eye on the chance of a light/isolated rain/snow mix in NE Iowa on Friday. Highs return to the 50s on Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Our next chance of rain will be early next week.

March Snowfall
March Snowfall(KTTC)

Our lack of snowfall in the month of March continues. We’ve received a trace amount of snow so far this month. The last time Rochester only had a trace amount of snow in March was 2012. Last year, Rochester received 8.9″ of snowfall. On average, Rochester sees 8.6″ of snowfall every March, and since 2000 RST has averaged 8.1″ of snowfall in March.

Nick

