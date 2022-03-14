Advertisement

Wife of late congressman Jim Hagedorn running for his seat

Former Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan
Former Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The wife of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn announced her candidacy for his seat in congress.

Jennifer Carnahan is running for the spot in Minnesota’s first congressional district.

Carnahan is the former Minnesota GOP chairwoman. She served in the position from 2017-2021

Hagedorn passed away back on February 17 after a battle kidney cancer.

The special election will be held August 9, 2022.

Carnahan resigned as GOP chair in August of 2021 after being called to resign for having ties with Anthony Lazarro, who was indicted on multiple federal counts, including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun Cop Lights
Man in custody after shooting in SE Rochester
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries, Saturday, in the 3300 block of Broadway, Fort Wayne...
Teenager injured in crash after leaving attempted traffic stop in Goodhue County
Rochester shooting
Rochester Police still investigating Sunday evening shooting
Sleeping problems
Losing sleep? You’re not alone; Mayo Clinic doctor weighs in
A sign outside of Courtyard Estates, an assisted living facility, in Bondurant.
Woman charged after death at central Iowa assisted living facility

Latest News

Neighbors react to SE Rochester shooting
A convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson...
Trucker mandate protest hits DC, snarling local traffic
The Senate Bonding Committee is continuing its tour of bonding requests across the state.
Minnesota Senate unanimously approves light rail audit
Millennials are not exactly keeping track of their finances, according to a recent survey.
Survey: 45% of millennials don’t know how much money is in their bank account
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Judge makes ban on Bob Saget autopsy records release permanent