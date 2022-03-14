Wife of late congressman Jim Hagedorn running for his seat

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The wife of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn announced her candidacy for his seat in congress.

Jennifer Carnahan is running for the spot in Minnesota’s first congressional district.

Carnahan is the former Minnesota GOP chairwoman. She served in the position from 2017-2021

Hagedorn passed away back on February 17 after a battle kidney cancer.

The special election will be held August 9, 2022.

Carnahan resigned as GOP chair in August of 2021 after being called to resign for having ties with Anthony Lazarro, who was indicted on multiple federal counts, including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and obstruction of justice.

