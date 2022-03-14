Spring-like warmth this week!

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed the first 50-degree temperature of the season in Rochester this past Sunday, and the warmth will be continuing this week!

We hit our first 50 a bit later than typical, but we’ll be reaching the 60-degree mark sooner than usual (again) this year. Even though we’re itching for more warmth, it doesn’t look like we’ll be in the 70-degree range this week but we’ll gladly take the 60s!

Average spring firsts - Rochester (KTTC)

Highs will reach the 50s tomorrow afternoon, possibly mid-60s further south where they’ll be able to clear the clouds a bit sooner than the rest of us. All of us will see more sunshine during the later afternoon and evening, with light winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures Tuesday night will remain very mild: only dropping to the mid to upper 30s.

Forecast for Tuesday (KTTC)

We continue with even warmer temperatures on Wednesday! Many of us will reach the low 60s with sunny skies; overall a beautiful, spring-like day! Temperatures do start to cool a bit for Thursday and Friday, but still pretty pleasant for this time of year. We’ll keep an eye on a system Thursday night into Friday that appears to remain to our south at this point, but could potentially shift a bit further north. At this time, no rain or snow chances in our seven-day forecast.

Enjoy the warmth this week!

7-day forecast 3/14/22 (KTTC)

