Spring-like warmth this week!
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed the first 50-degree temperature of the season in Rochester this past Sunday, and the warmth will be continuing this week!
We hit our first 50 a bit later than typical, but we’ll be reaching the 60-degree mark sooner than usual (again) this year. Even though we’re itching for more warmth, it doesn’t look like we’ll be in the 70-degree range this week but we’ll gladly take the 60s!
Highs will reach the 50s tomorrow afternoon, possibly mid-60s further south where they’ll be able to clear the clouds a bit sooner than the rest of us. All of us will see more sunshine during the later afternoon and evening, with light winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures Tuesday night will remain very mild: only dropping to the mid to upper 30s.
We continue with even warmer temperatures on Wednesday! Many of us will reach the low 60s with sunny skies; overall a beautiful, spring-like day! Temperatures do start to cool a bit for Thursday and Friday, but still pretty pleasant for this time of year. We’ll keep an eye on a system Thursday night into Friday that appears to remain to our south at this point, but could potentially shift a bit further north. At this time, no rain or snow chances in our seven-day forecast.
Enjoy the warmth this week!
