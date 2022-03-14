Spotty showers possible today; warm spring weather will linger throughout the entire week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The incredibly mild weather we enjoyed across the area on Sunday is sticking around to start the work week today, but with clouds instead of sunshine in our weather picture. A weak storm system to our southwest is producing those clouds and may generate a few spotty rain showers or sprinkles in the early to mid-afternoon. Light snow will be possible well to our northeast in northcentral Wisconsin meanwhile and a few inches of accumulation will be possible in that part of the region. High temperatures in our local area will be in the low 40s with a cool northeast breeze that will keep wind chill values in the 30s.

Clouds and patches of fog will break up early Tuesday in the wake of the departing storm system and bright sunshine will dominate the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 50s with a slight southwest breeze.

A gusty southwest breeze and abundant sunshine Wednesday will work to warm temperatures in the low 60s in most of the area. That wind will be the product of a storm system that will be approaching from the west and some light rain will be possible by Thursday as a result.

We’ll have scattered light rain showers in the late afternoon and evening Thursday for St. Patrick’s Day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with a cool northwest breeze. A little light snow may even mix with the rain late in the night with grassy accumulation possible in a few spots as temperatures fall into the low 30s.

Clouds will slowly erode Friday with late afternoon sunshine helping temperatures warm to the mid-40s. Sunshine will stick around for the weekend with amazingly mild high temperatures in the low 50s Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday.

