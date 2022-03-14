Advertisement

Shorewood seniors celebrate Pi Day

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What better way to celebrate Pi Day, than with some pie?

Monday is Mar. 14 - also known as Pi Day - and residents at Shorewood Senior Campus is Rochester celebrated the mathematical holiday with mini pies.

The invitation-only event offered a sweet treat baked in the Shorewood kitchen for future residents. During the drive-by, Shorewood staff handed out apple and raspberry-rhubarb pies.

According to staff, the “Pi Day Drive By” was so successful last year, they decided to make it an annual event.

“This is our way to be able to serve some sweet treats to our future residents a different way,” Shorewood Senior Campus Marketing Director Ellie Starks said. “So, to be able to really showcase our dining staff and our amazing team that works here at Shorewood. We love our residents. That’s why we’re all here. That’s why we come to work everyday.”

Starks said about 100 seniors reserved pies for the event.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun Cop Lights
Man in custody after shooting in SE Rochester
Rochester shooting
Rochester Police still investigating Sunday evening shooting
Abdi Maahaay
Rochester man running for president of Somalia
Former Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan
Wife of late congressman Jim Hagedorn running for his seat
Neighbors react to shooting
SE Rochester community reacts to neighborhood gunfire

Latest News

UPDATE: Duluth teen charged with homicide after fatal stabbing of 19-year-old family member
The Eiffel Tower grows even higher, thanks to new antenna
Pillars of smoke after explosion. Photo provided by Tyler Jacob
Winona man missing in Ukraine, possibly detained by Russian forces
police lights
SE Rochester shooting update
Teacher strike
Minneapolis teacher strike enters the sixth day