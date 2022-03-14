Shorewood seniors celebrate Pi Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What better way to celebrate Pi Day, than with some pie?

Monday is Mar. 14 - also known as Pi Day - and residents at Shorewood Senior Campus is Rochester celebrated the mathematical holiday with mini pies.

The invitation-only event offered a sweet treat baked in the Shorewood kitchen for future residents. During the drive-by, Shorewood staff handed out apple and raspberry-rhubarb pies.

According to staff, the “Pi Day Drive By” was so successful last year, they decided to make it an annual event.

“This is our way to be able to serve some sweet treats to our future residents a different way,” Shorewood Senior Campus Marketing Director Ellie Starks said. “So, to be able to really showcase our dining staff and our amazing team that works here at Shorewood. We love our residents. That’s why we’re all here. That’s why we come to work everyday.”

Starks said about 100 seniors reserved pies for the event.

