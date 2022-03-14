SE Rochester community reacts to neighborhood gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Neighbors in Southeast Rochester feel uneasy Monday, after a shooting near 3rd Avenue SE and 6 1/2 Street SE Rochester Sunday night.

“I heard the shot,” neighbor Rocky Papenfus said.

“I remember hearing a really loud bang and thinking it sounded like a gun shot, but I thought it probably wasn’t,” Emily Krekelberg added.

Rochester police say the motive is unclear. Why did 66-year-old Steven Hart shoot a 15 year old boy in the leg?

Neighbors are asking the same questions.

“I’ve seen it up close but not here,” neighbor Toya Reynolds said.

The incident happened Sunday around 5:50 p.m. Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies were already close by due to a separate unrelated incident.

“That’s kind of too close to home for me.,” Reynolds said.

“It was a little scary just to have it happen so close to home,” Krekelberg agreed.

That phrase was a running theme throughout the neighborhood -- along with a sense of shock; community members say shootings may happen in other places, but not in this neighborhood.

“The gentleman was standing here right on the corner just stuck there holding his leg up,” Reynolds said.

While Hart was taken into custody, the victim, was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s. Those who knew of Hart, say they’ve never noticed anything odd about him.

“I speak briefly with him. He doesn’t seem unusual or different or anything. He just seems like a normal neighbor,” Papenfus said.

Rochester law enforcement are investigating the incident. With Hart in custody, Neighbors say it gives them some peace of mind.

“Definitely was a little freaky but I’m glad that they were able to hopefully get the person who did it, and hopefully we’ll get more answers soon,” Krekelberg said.

Police report that Hart called dispatch shortly after the incident to advise law enforcement of the shooting. According to authorities, they did not receive any other calls about the shooting prior to his call.

RPD said Hart will be arraigned Tuesday.

