Rochester Police still investigating Sunday evening shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police are still conducting interviews about what exactly happened at 6 1/2 St. SE and Third Ave. SE Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a person being shot at 5:51 p.m. and found a 15-year-old shot in the leg.

A short time after the shooting, police received a call from the shooter confessing that he had shot the teenager.

66-year-old Steven Hart of Rochester was later arrested at his home after the call.

The 15-year-old was transported to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe at this time that a confrontation led to the shooting, but believe Hart and the teenager did not previously know each other.

Hart is being charged with second degree assault.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

