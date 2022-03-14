Dad may be charged after boy accidentally shoots, kills mom

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say the father of a 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot his mother to death in a Chicago suburb will likely face gun charges.

Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins says police are confident that the boy fired the weapon but that the gun was the father’s responsibility.

The shooting happened Saturday night in the community of Dolton, just south of Chicago.

Collins says the boy was sitting in a car seat in the back seat of the car when he somehow found a gun and began playing with it.

He says his parents did not know he had the weapon before it fired, striking 22-year-old Daejah Collins in the neck.

