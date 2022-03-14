Mild, spring weather continues all week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The incredibly mild weather we enjoyed across the area on Sunday is sticking around to start the work week today, but with clouds instead of sunshine in our weather picture. A weak storm system to our southwest is producing those clouds and may generate a few spotty rain showers or sprinkles in the early to mid-afternoon. Light snow will be possible well to our northeast in northcentral Wisconsin meanwhile and a few inches of accumulation will be possible in that part of the region. High temperatures in our local area will be in the low 40s with a cool northeast breeze that will keep wind chill values in the 30s.

Temps will hover in the low to mid 40s with a brisk breeze and a slight chance of sprinkles. (KTTC)

Temps will be in the 40s today and then the 30s tonight with wind chills slightly colder thanks to a brisk northeast breeze. (KTTC)

Clouds and patches of fog will break up early Tuesday in the wake of the departing storm system and bright sunshine will dominate the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 50s with a slight southwest breeze.

Temps look to remain much warmer than the seasonal average all week. (KTTC)

A gusty southwest breeze and abundant sunshine Wednesday will work to warm temperatures in the low 60s in most of the area. That wind will be the product of a storm system that will be approaching from the west and some light rain will be possible by Thursday as a result.

We’ll have scattered light rain showers in the late afternoon and evening Thursday for st. Patrick’s Day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with a cool northwest breeze. A little light snow may even mix with the rain late in the night with grassy accumulation possible in a few spots as temperatures fall into the low 30s.

Temps will be mild all week with a small chance of rain late Thursday that may change to light snow late in the night for some part of the area. (KTTC)

Clouds will slowly erode Friday with late afternoon sunshine helping temperatures warm to the mid-40s. Sunshine will stick around for the weekend with amazingly mild high temperatures in the low 50s Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday.

Temps will remain mild for this week and all of next week as well. (KTTC)

