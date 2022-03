ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man is in custody after a shooting in Southeast Rochester Sunday evening.

Police responded to Third Ave. SE and 6 1/2 St. SE.

A 15-year-old was shot in the leg.

Police are still investigating the active scene but say there is no danger to the public.

