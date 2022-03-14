LIST: St. Patrick’s Day events in the Rochester area

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday, March 17 this year, and KTTC is putting together a list of different events that are celebrating the holiday in Rochester and the surrounding area.

KTTC will continue to add to the list as we learn of more events.

Monday, March 14:

Live from Med City: “St. Patrick’s Day Edition” RavensFire (Virtual Concert) - 12p.m. and 7p.m. everyday from Monday, March 14 to Sunday, March 20. Rochester Civic Music’s online music show “Live from Med City” returns for a special St. Patrick’s Day, week-long run of virtual concerts from the the Southeast MN based Celtic band RavensFire, recorded live at Rochester’s beautiful historic Chateau Theatre. The shows will air on Rochester Civic Music’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Tuesday, March 15:

Wednesday, March 16:

Thursday, March 17:

LTS Brewing Company (Rochester) - 3 p.m.-10 p.m. A celebration with friends filled with Irish music, party favors, and even a green beer.

Charlie’s Eatery and Pub (Rochester) - 5p.m.-7p.m. Join your favorite traditional Irish band for an evening of fun music, great beer and fantastic Irish food. We’ll be playing lots of familiar Irish tunes. Bring your friends to sing and dance to the music.

RavensFire at the Olde Brick House (Rochester) - 8:30p.m.-10:30p.m. Finish off an exciting St. Patrick’s Day at Rochester’s own traditional Irish Pub. We will be playing all the traditional Irish music, including many of your favorites. Bring your appetite and be ready to sing along.

Saint Patty’s Day at the Cider House (Decorah, Iowa) - 12p.m.-8p.m. We’ll be bringing our Girl Scout Cookie Flight Pairings back for Saint Patrick’s Day, Thursday March 17th! We’ll have Live Music during our Happy Hour From 4pm - 6pm. It’s sure to be a PARTY, Join Us!

St. Patrick’s Day Bingo (Red Wing) - 6p.m. Come test your luck with the American Legion Post 54 on March 17th for St. Patty’s Day Bingo at 6 p.m - 10 games for $25 - cash prizes, door prizes and drink specials.

St Patrick’s Day Shenanigans at Eddie’s Bar (Albert Lea) - 12p.m. Join us this St Patrick’s Day at Eddie’s Bar in Albert Lea,MN for food, raffles and prizes, Irish themed drinks and shots, KARAOKE starting early and rockn till close, general shenanigans and merriment, and of course green beer.

Brothers Bar and Grill (Rochester) - 7p.m. Two time Billboard charting Avey Grouws Band brings the full 5 piece crew to Brothers Bar and Grill in Rochester, MN for a St. Pat’s you won’t soon forget. And a little leprechaun mentioned that there may in fact be bag pipes showing up.

Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner with Leprechauns (Lanesboro) - 5p.m.-10p.m. Join the Leprechaun squad at HCP for Shepherd’s Pie with Soda Bread, Irish Stew served over Colcannon Potatoes, & Irish Cake (baked by Lisa - you know it will be good). Serving 5pm til Gone. Along with the great food we’re serving Green beer, Irish Whiskey Flights, & a wee little bit of Irish cocktails as well!

Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band Parade of Pubs (Rochester) - Starting at 12p.m. See the route below:

Friday, March 18:

St. James Coffee Young Adult St. Patrick’s Day Social (Rochester) - 7p.m.-10p.m. Wear your green and get ready to celebrate. Join us for food, drinks, games and more. Social potluck (Lent friendly) for all young adults! Special prizes for best dressed! Doors open at 6:30. Trivia Starts at 7:30. Open Mic at 9:00.

Saturday, March 19:

Hop & Barrel (Spring Valley) - 12p.m.-11p.m. Enjoy Irish tunes while sipping on an Irish Stout, Irish Red, or extra festive green beer.

Mazeppa Municipal Liquor Store (Mazeppa) - 8p.m. St Patrick’s Party With Spin Drive DJ’S, Green Beer.

Irish Parade (Wabasha) - 12p.m. Main Street Heritage Park ending at the VFW.

Hoppy Girl Brewery (Wabasha) - Opens at 11a.m. Music at 3:30p.m.

A Day Late and A Dollar Short St. Patrick’s Day Party with Doug Boodle (Winona) - 9p.m. Wear your green and join us and Doug Boodle for a night of music, dancing, frivolity and more at No Name Bar in Winona!

Sunday, March 20:

