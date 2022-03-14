Advertisement

Iowa City area prepares for economic impact from NCAA women’s basketball tournament

By Libbie Randall
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With the Iowa Women’s basketball team hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament this weekend, ‘Think Iowa City’ has been preparing restaurants and hotels for an influx of visitors. Just counting those who will be coming in from outside of Johnson County, they are expecting ten thousand people each day.

Nick Pfeiffer is the Vice President of Public Affairs at ‘Think Iowa City.’ He says they work with the University of Iowa year-around to prepare for the potential of something like this.

They work with hotels and restaurants in the area to make sure they can accommodate up to 10,000 visitors.

While the planning requires businesses to order more supplies and ramp up staffing, the financial benefit could come out to about $3.5 million over two days.

“That money’s an influx to the area. That’s money that we don’t really count on, that’s coming in and so that’s money into restaurants, into stores, gas stations. That effects tax dollars which ultimately reduces the tax burden on the people of Johnson County,” said Pfeiffer.

He adds that those funds will also go toward projects that will further develop the Iowa City area, in turn bringing even more people in from out of town.

