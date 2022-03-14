Advertisement

Hugh Jackman sent inspirational message to Hawkeyes before Big Ten Tournament win

Hugh Jackman and Remy Auberjonois wished the hawks well ahead of their Big Ten Tournament...
Hugh Jackman and Remy Auberjonois wished the hawks well ahead of their Big Ten Tournament Championship matchup(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Australian actor Hugh Jackman sent the hawkeyes a message wishing them well before they faced Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament Championship match last Sunday.

In a leaked video posted from “Jackman’s Landing Fan Page” on Twitter, Jackman and actor Remy Auberjonois (who is Fran McCaffery’s brother-in-law) told the hawks to “crush it.”

Needless to say, the hawks did, winning their first Big Ten Tournament since 2006.

