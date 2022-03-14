Hugh Jackman sent inspirational message to Hawkeyes before Big Ten Tournament win

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Australian actor Hugh Jackman sent the hawkeyes a message wishing them well before they faced Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament Championship match last Sunday.

In a leaked video posted from “Jackman’s Landing Fan Page” on Twitter, Jackman and actor Remy Auberjonois (who is Fran McCaffery’s brother-in-law) told the hawks to “crush it.”

Needless to say, the hawks did, winning their first Big Ten Tournament since 2006.

Hugh got into the spirit of March Madness and sent a message to the Iowa Hawkeyes ahead of their championship win today. Who knew The Music Man's Remy Auberjonois is related to Iowa's coach Fran McCaffery and his player sons! #gohawkeyes #hughjackman #uncleremy🎥:Connor McCaffery pic.twitter.com/GhezrGHsmf — Jackman's Landing Fan Page (@JackmansLanding) March 14, 2022

