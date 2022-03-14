Archived article from August 2021 - Anton Lazzaro’s hearing is rescheduled and top legislators are calling for Carnahan to step down

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- (August 16, 2021) Minnesota Republican activist Anton “Tony” Lazzaro has been indicted on multiple federal counts, including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and obstruction of justice.

His federal court hearing, which was scheduled for this morning, has been moved to August 24th. The republican party is in crisis mode with calls for the party’s chair, Jennifer Carnahan, to resign.

Carnahan is an acquaintance of Lazzaro who is also a big donor to the Minnesota GOP.

A letter signed by republican leaders, including representative Steve Drazkowski says, “We have an elected leader with toxic conflicts of interest surrounding herself with a board that fails to act. Chair Carnahan needs to resign.”

Senator Carla Nelson also sent us a statement calling for Chair Carnahan to step down for the good of all concerned.

”The accusations of sex trafficking deserve and demand prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. Sex trafficking is a despicable heinous crime and must be rooted out at all levels. I was shocked to learn of such accusations against Anton Lazzaro and of his connection to the MNGOP. I will continue to pray for justice, peace and healing for the victims.”

“Last evening the executive board voted in favor of a full financial audit, and that current and former staff members will be released from their non-disclosure agreements. That is a small step in the right direction but it isn’t enough. A full investigation is crucial to understand precisely what Chair Carnahan knew, when she knew it, and how the matter was handled internally. In light of the many disturbing accusations that have been revealed in recent days, full transparency and accountability through an independent financial audit is a must. I call on Chair Carnahan to step down for the good of all concerned.”

Congressman Jim Hagedorn of the First Congressional District is married to Carnahan. He says he and others who have accepted donations from Lazzaro will donate the contributions to various charities serving women and victims of sex-trafficking or domestic abuse.

The Minnesota GOP executive board met last night and voted for an independent audit of the party’s finances to find out where Lazzaro’s donations went. They also voted on releasing current and former staff members from their non-disclosure agreements which passed 8 to 6.

The board is scheduled to meet again Thursday.

Over the weekend, Carnahan resigned from the board of the Big Brothers-Big Sisters Twin Cities Organization.

