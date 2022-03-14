Advertisement

Affection from a dog is medicinal, new study says

Man's best friend may just be a doctor's best friend, too.
Man's best friend may just be a doctor's best friend, too.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study proves what dog lovers could have already told you. Man’s best friend makes them feel better.

The study published in the scientific journal, PLOS ONE, suggested that dogs may also be a doctor’s best friend.

In the research paper, Canadian doctors used therapy dogs to comfort people being treated in the emergency room for pain.

Patients who spent 10 minutes with a therapy dog in the emergency room reported less pain than those getting conventional treatment alone.

The study appears to be the first of its kind to test the use of therapy dogs in this setting.

Researchers theorize the dogs relieve anxiety and depression and offer emotional support, which may change how some patients experience pain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun Cop Lights
Man in custody after shooting in SE Rochester
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries, Saturday, in the 3300 block of Broadway, Fort Wayne...
Teenager injured in crash after leaving attempted traffic stop in Goodhue County
Rochester shooting
Rochester Police still investigating Sunday evening shooting
Sleeping problems
Losing sleep? You’re not alone; Mayo Clinic doctor weighs in
A sign outside of Courtyard Estates, an assisted living facility, in Bondurant.
Woman charged after death at central Iowa assisted living facility

Latest News

Caught on camera: a construction worker helped authorities wrangle a six-foot alligator in...
WATCH: Construction crew helps wrangle 6-foot alligator in Florida
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate...
Maryland’s last public Confederate monument removed
Caught on camera: a construction worker helped authorities wrangle a six-foot alligator in...
WATCH: Construction crew helps wrangle 6-foot alligator in Florida
A convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson...
Trucker mandate protest hits DC, snarling local traffic