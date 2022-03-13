RPD and Mayo Civic Center host first “Skate City Nights”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department and Mayo Civic Center are teaming up to transform MCC’s Exhibit Hall into a roller skating rink. It’s part of RPD’s new community engagement event called Skate City Nights, a spinoff of the department’s safe city nights.

After a few RPD officers worked at Rochester Downtown Alliance’s roller disco last October, they were inspired to put on a roller skating event of their own.

“We had a wonderful time doing it, and we decided this would be really great if we can do something like this within the police department for the community,” RPD Lt. Jon Turk said.

In a series of fun social media posts, the police department announced their first Skate City Nights. The name inspired by its other community engagement event: Safe Night Nights.

“This is just kind of a spin-off of that where we’re trying to get the community out there be able to have some public interaction with them on just a different level,” RFD Community Action Team Officer James Marsolek said.

The event will be held at the Mayo Civic Center in its Exhibit Hall.

“We at the Mayo Civic Center, and the civic part is very important to us to be a partner in the community so this is just one example of putting the civic in Civic Center,” Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Mayo Civic Center Bill Von Bank said.

Another great thing about the exhibit hall is that the surface is smooth making it perfect for your roller skates or blades. Not only will there be skating, but also other fun arcade-type activities for everyone.

“We’re going to have pool tables, dart boards, and concession stands. We’re actually trying to create a little bit of the experience back in my day when we went roller skating at the roller skating rink,” Lt. Turk said.

RPD and the Civic Center are excited to host the event to connect with the community on a more personal level.

“When we go to the little events with the little kids we try to explain to them we’re just like your mom and dad,” Marsolek said.

The Rochester Police Department will host Skate City Nights on April 1 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and April 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

