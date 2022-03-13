Advertisement

Rick Stewart running for Governor of Iowa

Rick Stewart.
Rick Stewart.(KWQC/Rick Stewart)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rick Stewart from Cedar Rapids has filed with the Iowa Secretary of State Office to run for Governor of Iowa. Rick Stewart is running as a Libertarian candidate after being endorsed by the Libertarian Party of Iowa at the state convention in Des Moines at the end of January 2022. Marco Battaglia from Des Moines is Stewart’s running mate.

“I’m running for Iowa Governor because it is time for a governor for all Iowans and not just for members of a particular political party. It is time for a governor to unabashedly stand for ending Iowa’s destructive and bigoted war on drugs. To stand with working Iowa families to ensure all Iowans have access to a quality education that best meets the needs of their children through universal school choice. To stand with Iowans who are threatened with having their property forcibly taken for private carbon pipelines and other projects benefiting the wealthy, or had their businesses shuttered by the executive order while Wal-Mart remained open. Marco and I are the ticket that, if elected, will be the Governor and Lt Governor who stand for all Iowans,” Stewart said.

The 2022 Iowa Gubernatorial Election will be on November 8th.

