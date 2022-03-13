Advertisement

Plainview art teacher teams up with local business to teach students about art

Custom cupcake
Custom cupcake(KTTc)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What’s your “ish?” That’s what Molly McDonald, Plainview-Elgin-Milville Elementary’s K- grade art teacher, tried to teach her kids this month.

“It’s really celebrating things not needing to be perfect and celebrating differences, and just finding the joy in the process,” said McDonald.

What better way to teach than to hold a competition? McDonald teamed up with Cakes Etcetera, a cupcake business in Plainview, and had 120 of her students make their own cupcake designs. The winner got to see their cupcake for sale this past weekend.

“Their two-dimensional design was then turned into a three-dimensional masterpiece,” said McDonald.

That winner was Lucas Lentz.

“I’ve had other different kinds of competitions like last week, or two weeks ago, I just had a dance competition,” said Lentz.

“I didn’t know there was a competition until I got the phone call that said he won and that he was going to have this famous cupcake and I went, oh!” said April Lentz, Lucas’s mother.

“You can really expand and celebrate a lot of different things. Whether it’s celebrating the collaboration with the local businesses or celebrating art itself and youth art and how creative our kiddos are here. And also just taking that opportunity to celebrate equality and differences,” said McDonald.

Even though one cupcake design had to come out on top, McDonald said everyone is still a winner.

“At the K-3, I feel like, doing abstract artwork and really celebrating differences is an important thing, but also that opportunity to celebrate and be happy for others,” said McDonald. “I know that parents are gonna be asked to go to the grocery store and get a variety of materials because they’ll probably try to create them at home.”

“It’s great for kids to feel like, Mrs. McDonald said, it’s great for their self esteem and for them to feel excited about something. Something that they accomplished,” said Lentz.

